Motorcycle Race Hits Rider With DNF F...

Motorcycle Race Hits Rider With DNF For Sliding Across Finish Line On His Tummy

11 hrs ago

It was heartbreak in Assen, Netherlands for Dutch rider Bo Bendsneyder as his 10th place finish was given a DNF. A last lap kurfuffle with another rider on the final chicane resulted in Bensneyder being ejected from his bike as he slid across the finish line.

Chicago, IL

