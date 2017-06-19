MotoGP qualifying for the Dutch Grand...

MotoGP qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix saw three frightening crashes Saturday

Motorcycle racing often sees some scary crashes, such as half of the field wiping out at the French Grand Prix of Le Mans last month, and Saturday's qualifying for the Moto2 Dutch Grand Prix in Assen, Netherlands saw two separate frightening crashes. First, Lorenzo Baldassarri - 's bike swerved out of control as he caught the side of the track, causing him to pop up in the air, go down hard on his face, and skid along the road next to his bike before sliding off onto the shoulder: Yikes.

