MotoGP qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix saw three frightening crashes Saturday
Motorcycle racing often sees some scary crashes, such as half of the field wiping out at the French Grand Prix of Le Mans last month, and Saturday's qualifying for the Moto2 Dutch Grand Prix in Assen, Netherlands saw two separate frightening crashes. First, Lorenzo Baldassarri - 's bike swerved out of control as he caught the side of the track, causing him to pop up in the air, go down hard on his face, and skid along the road next to his bike before sliding off onto the shoulder: Yikes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YardBarker.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Jun 17
|indict Hannity
|12
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|8
|Package found at German finance ministry contai...
|Mar '17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote
|Mar '17
|Alien Touch
|1
|Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|2
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|Mar '17
|gigi l_amoroso
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC