MotoGP: Michelin Previews The Dutch TT At Assen
Michelin and the 2017 MotoGP World Championship is on the way to the most northerly event of the season as the racing series heads to Assen in The Netherlands for the Motul TT Assen and the eighth race of the year. The 4,542m long circuit is also known as 'The Cathedral of Speed' and is a favourite with fans and racers alike and has produced some great races in the past in-front of a knowledgeable and festive crowd that descends from all over Europe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Roadracing World.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Jun 17
|indict Hannity
|12
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|8
|Package found at German finance ministry contai...
|Mar '17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote
|Mar '17
|Alien Touch
|1
|Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|2
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|Mar '17
|gigi l_amoroso
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC