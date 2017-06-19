MotoGP: Michelin Previews The Dutch T...

MotoGP: Michelin Previews The Dutch TT At Assen

Michelin and the 2017 MotoGP World Championship is on the way to the most northerly event of the season as the racing series heads to Assen in The Netherlands for the Motul TT Assen and the eighth race of the year. The 4,542m long circuit is also known as 'The Cathedral of Speed' and is a favourite with fans and racers alike and has produced some great races in the past in-front of a knowledgeable and festive crowd that descends from all over Europe.

Chicago, IL

