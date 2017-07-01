Most jihadist attacks in West not coo...

Most jihadist attacks in West not coordinated by IS, study finds

Jihadists in Europe and the US are overwhelmingly men in their late 20s with criminal records who act independently of IS, a study of the atrocities in the West has found. The report, presented late Thursday, found that since the so-called Islamic State proclaimed its "caliphate" in June 2014, three years ago, 51 attacks have been carried out in the West in eight countries.

