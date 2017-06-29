Moore is first woman to receive Dutch...

Moore is first woman to receive Dutch music prize

ANU School of Music graduate and 2015 composer-in-residence at the Canberra International Music Festival - has won the Dutch Government's a 20,000 Matthijs Vermeulen prize for her composition, "The Dam". Moore's work was described by "CityNews" reviewer Judith Crispin at the time as "like a breath of fresh air", and "The Dam" was commissioned by CIMF director Roland Peelman with the assistance of arts patron Betty Beaver and given its premiere at the opening gala of the 2015 festival.

