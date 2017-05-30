Mini tsunami strikes Dutch beach
Footage has emerged of a mini tsunami hitting the coast of The Netherlands catching beachgoers off guard with a seven foot tidal wave. According to local media, the phenomenon is so rare that it is the first time it has been so well filmed and documented, the Daily Mail reported .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|10 hr
|NoRestForTheWicked
|9
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May 5
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|8
|Package found at German finance ministry contai...
|Mar '17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote
|Mar '17
|Alien Touch
|1
|Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|2
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|Mar '17
|gigi l_amoroso
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC