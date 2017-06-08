MDxHealth Launches Ce-Marked SelectMD...

MDxHealth Launches Ce-Marked SelectMDx Ivd PCR Kit and UrNCollect Device

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM - 07:00 CEST, June 08, 2017 - MDxHealth SA today announced the launch in Europe and other markets* of the SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer in vitro diagnostic PCR kit with CE-marked components and CE-marked UrNCollect device. The IVD PCR kit will enable diagnostic laboratories with manual and automated RNA extraction and PCR platforms to perform the SelectMDx liquid biopsy test in their own facility.

Chicago, IL

