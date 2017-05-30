Mattis presses Beijing over N. Korea,...

Mattis presses Beijing over N. Korea, South China Sea

2 hrs ago

Singapore, June 3 - US Defence Secretary James Mattis on Saturday urged China to make more efforts to contain North Korea and warned that America will not accept China's militarisation in the disputed South China Sea. Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's annual defence summit in Singapore, James Mattis called North Korea's nuclear programme and ballistic missile tests as the most urgent threat to peace and stability.

