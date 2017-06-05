Martins Industries opens D/C in Nethe...

Martins Industries opens D/C in Netherlands

Tire Business

Martins Industries Inc., supplier of tire and wheel storage and tire-handling equipment, has opened a distribution center and a sales office in Tilburg, Netherlands. "The demand for our ergonomic and efficient products from Europe has been increasing dramatically from the past years," said Martin Depelteau, president of Farnham-based Martins Industries.

