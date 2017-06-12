Man arrested near Dutch concert suspe...

Man arrested near Dutch concert suspected of 'terror' crime

THE HAGUE, Netherlands - Dutch prosecutors say that a man arrested a week ago outside a pop concert in the southern city of Eindhoven is suspected of "possible involvement in making preparations for a terrorist crime." The 29-year-old man was detained Friday night outside the PSV Eindhoven soccer stadium where thousands of fans were attending a concert by Dutch singer Guus Meeuwis.

