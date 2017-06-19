Mamata kicks off Dutch mission
When Dutch football is on the table, can the legends Frank Rijkaard and Ruud Gullit be left out? The two, holidaying in Ibiza in Spain, bumped into each other on Monday and Rijkaard sent this picture to Johan van Gejin, head of international programmes at the Royal Netherlands Football Association, who was at the Bengal-Dutch cooperation ceremony on Tuesday. The Hague, June 20: The Mamata Banerjee government today kicked off initiatives to woo Dutch capital and expertise to Bengal, exactly a week before Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in The Hague to boost economic relations between the two countries celebrating 70 years of diplomatic ties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Telegraph.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Jun 17
|indict Hannity
|12
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|8
|Package found at German finance ministry contai...
|Mar '17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote
|Mar '17
|Alien Touch
|1
|Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|2
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|Mar '17
|gigi l_amoroso
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC