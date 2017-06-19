Mamata kicks off Dutch mission

When Dutch football is on the table, can the legends Frank Rijkaard and Ruud Gullit be left out? The two, holidaying in Ibiza in Spain, bumped into each other on Monday and Rijkaard sent this picture to Johan van Gejin, head of international programmes at the Royal Netherlands Football Association, who was at the Bengal-Dutch cooperation ceremony on Tuesday. The Hague, June 20: The Mamata Banerjee government today kicked off initiatives to woo Dutch capital and expertise to Bengal, exactly a week before Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in The Hague to boost economic relations between the two countries celebrating 70 years of diplomatic ties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Telegraph.