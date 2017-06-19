Mamata kicks off Dutch mission

Mamata kicks off Dutch mission

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Telegraph

When Dutch football is on the table, can the legends Frank Rijkaard and Ruud Gullit be left out? The two, holidaying in Ibiza in Spain, bumped into each other on Monday and Rijkaard sent this picture to Johan van Gejin, head of international programmes at the Royal Netherlands Football Association, who was at the Bengal-Dutch cooperation ceremony on Tuesday. The Hague, June 20: The Mamata Banerjee government today kicked off initiatives to woo Dutch capital and expertise to Bengal, exactly a week before Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in The Hague to boost economic relations between the two countries celebrating 70 years of diplomatic ties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Jun 17 indict Hannity 12
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 8
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar '17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar '17 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,968 • Total comments across all topics: 281,913,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC