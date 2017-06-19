Mamata extends wishes on Rath Yatra, Eid

Kolkata, June 25 - West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday conveyed greetings to people on the occasion of Rath Yatra and Eid-ul-Fitr after returning from her tour of the Netherlands. In front of a large gathering of Trinamool Congress supporters and workers at the outside of the city airport, Banerjee said the Kanyashree project of the government was a matter of pride for the people of the state.

