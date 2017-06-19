Legal move to take Theresa May to court over planned use of Trident

Undated handout photo issued by the Ministry of Defence of a still image taken from video of the missile firing from HMS Vigilant, which fired an unarmed Trident II ballistic missile, during a test launch in the Atlantic Ocean last week. PRESS ASSOC The UK Attorney General's Office is investigating whether the Prime Minister, Theresa May , and the Defence Secretary, Michael Fallon, can be taken to court for conspiring to commit war crimes with Trident nuclear weapons.

