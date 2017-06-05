Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Pak proposes 3 judges
A meeting between the President of the International Court of Justice, Ronny Abraham, and the delegations of India and Pakistan took place in Hague also to discuss the time lines in the Jadhav case Pakistan on Thursday proposed three names to the International Court of Justice to be appointed as ad-hoc judges to hear the case of Indian citizen Kulbhushan Jadhav who has been sentenced to death by a military court. A meeting between the President of the International Court of Justice, Ronny Abraham, and the delegations of India and Pakistan took place in Hague also to discuss the time lines in the Jadhav case.
