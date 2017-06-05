Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Pak proposes ...

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Pak proposes 3 judges

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: DNA India

A meeting between the President of the International Court of Justice, Ronny Abraham, and the delegations of India and Pakistan took place in Hague also to discuss the time lines in the Jadhav case Pakistan on Thursday proposed three names to the International Court of Justice to be appointed as ad-hoc judges to hear the case of Indian citizen Kulbhushan Jadhav who has been sentenced to death by a military court. A meeting between the President of the International Court of Justice, Ronny Abraham, and the delegations of India and Pakistan took place in Hague also to discuss the time lines in the Jadhav case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Jun 6 yidfellas v USA 11
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 8
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar '17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar '17 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,231 • Total comments across all topics: 281,632,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC