Jadhav case: ICJ junks India's plea for more time?

Pakistan says ICJ's registrar informed Islamabad about rejecting India's request for more time through its consulate in the Netherlands Pakistan also said it told the international tribunal India doesn't need as long as six months to file a plea NEW DELHI: Islamabad claimed on Thursday that the International Court of Justice rejected India's request for six months to file a plea in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, ordering it to do so by September 13, reported Pakistani media. Islamabad also said the international court told Pakistan it will have time until December 13 to file a reply, once India files its plea in September, reported Dunya News.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.