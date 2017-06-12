Jadhav case: ICJ junks India's plea f...

Jadhav case: ICJ junks India's plea for more time?

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

Pakistan says ICJ's registrar informed Islamabad about rejecting India's request for more time through its consulate in the Netherlands Pakistan also said it told the international tribunal India doesn't need as long as six months to file a plea NEW DELHI: Islamabad claimed on Thursday that the International Court of Justice rejected India's request for six months to file a plea in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, ordering it to do so by September 13, reported Pakistani media. Islamabad also said the international court told Pakistan it will have time until December 13 to file a reply, once India files its plea in September, reported Dunya News.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Jun 6 yidfellas v USA 11
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 8
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar '17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar '17 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,222 • Total comments across all topics: 281,801,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC