Israeli counter-terror expertise curr...

Israeli counter-terror expertise currently in demand

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Australia/Israel and Jewish Affairs Council

Following the recent spate of terrorist attacks in Europe, including in Manchester and London, and other recent attacks in Paris, Stockholm and Berlin, Israeli counter-terrorism expertise appears to be in unprecedented demand. London Mayor Sadiq Khan has sought advice from Israel about how to better combat the urban terrorism of the Manchester and London Bridge attacks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Australia/Israel and Jewish Affairs Council.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Jun 6 yidfellas v USA 11
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 8
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar '17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar '17 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,046 • Total comments across all topics: 281,740,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC