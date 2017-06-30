Israeli counter-terror expertise currently in demand
Following the recent spate of terrorist attacks in Europe, including in Manchester and London, and other recent attacks in Paris, Stockholm and Berlin, Israeli counter-terrorism expertise appears to be in unprecedented demand. London Mayor Sadiq Khan has sought advice from Israel about how to better combat the urban terrorism of the Manchester and London Bridge attacks.
