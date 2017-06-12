Invest Ottawa following political shifts to attract foreign investment
As companies scour the globe for markets that are both financially and physically safe to explore, Invest Ottawa says it's helping local companies capitalize on shifting political tides. Every year, the economic development agency undergoes a strategic review to identify which markets are hot internationally, and decides where it can best court foreign-direct investment.
