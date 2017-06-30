International Seaways Acquires Two Su...

International Seaways Acquires Two Suezmax Tankers

13 hrs ago

International Seaways announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire two Suezmax tanker newbuildings constructed at Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries shipyard. The vessels are expected to deliver to the Company by the end of July 2017.

Chicago, IL

