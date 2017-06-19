India re-nominates Bhandari for anoth...

India re-nominates Bhandari for another term as ICJ judge

United Nations, Jun 20 India has re-nominated Justice Dalveer Bhandari as its candidate for another term as judge at the International Court of Justice , the principal judicial organ of the UN. Bhandari, 69, was elected in April 2012 during simultaneous balloting in both the General Assembly and the Security Council to a seat on the International Court of Justice, which is also known as the World Court and is based in The Hague in the Netherlands.

