In U.S. Court, Yukos Shareholders Try New Tactic: Go After The Lawyers

Shareholders of defunct Russian oil giant Yukos, which was dismantled and absorbed by a state-owned rival in contentious legal actions, are taking a new tack in their multibillion-dollar fight with the Russian government. The former owners have alleged that lawyers at a powerful U.S. law firm helped Russia's Rosneft manipulate an Armenian court ruling in a parallel case that they say bears on a $50 billion judgment handed down in 2014.

