ICC calls for 'immediate arrest' of Gaddafi son

The Hague: The International Criminal Court chief's prosecutor on Wednesday called for the "immediate arrest and surrender" of Moamer Gaddafii's son Seif al-Islam, who was reportedly set free by a militia in Libya. An arrest warrant issued by the Hague-based ICC in 2011 "remains valid and Libya is obliged to immediately arrest and surrender" the late dictator's son "regardless of any purported amnesty law in Libya," Fatou Bensouda said.

