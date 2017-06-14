ICC calls for 'immediate arrest' of Gaddafi son

The Hague: The International Criminal Court chief's prosecutor on Wednesday called for the "immediate arrest and surrender" of Moamer Gaddafii's son Seif al-Islam, who was reportedly set free by a militia in Libya. An arrest warrant issued by the Hague-based ICC in 2011 "remains valid and Libya is obliged to immediately arrest and surrender" the late dictator's son "regardless of any purported amnesty law in Libya," Fatou Bensouda said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.