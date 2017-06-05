Hyperloop: Travel around the Randstad in just 41 minutes
Hardt, a start-up formed by the TU Delft Hyperloop team members, joined forces with BAM, a construction company, to build the first Hyperloop testing facility in Europe. The testing track, which was built on the university's campus, is 30 metres long and 3,2 metres wide.
