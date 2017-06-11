Gun Owners Feel the World is a Dangerous Place
Americans who own handguns for self-protection tend to be motivated by not only a fear of crime, but a general feeling that the world is an unpredictable and dangerous place, according to a new study published in the journal Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin . In terms of human behavior, "it is not just concrete, specific threats that change our behavior, but also vague, general ideas about threat," say the authors.
