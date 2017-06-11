Gun Owners Feel the World is a Danger...

Gun Owners Feel the World is a Dangerous Place

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: PsychCentral

Americans who own handguns for self-protection tend to be motivated by not only a fear of crime, but a general feeling that the world is an unpredictable and dangerous place, according to a new study published in the journal Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin . In terms of human behavior, "it is not just concrete, specific threats that change our behavior, but also vague, general ideas about threat," say the authors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PsychCentral.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Jun 6 yidfellas v USA 11
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 8
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar '17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar '17 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,914 • Total comments across all topics: 281,694,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC