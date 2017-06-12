GRP reciprocates NDF declaration re no offensive operations
Government is reciprocating the National Democratic Front's declaration to refrain from undertaking offensive operations in Mindanao to enable government forces to focus their attention on the war against terror groups by also declaring it will not mount offensive operations against the New People's Army to pave way for the eventual signing of a mutually agreed bilateral ceasefire agreement and other agreements.
