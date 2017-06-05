Gaddafi's son Seif al-Islam 'set free...

Gaddafi's son Seif al-Islam 'set free' in Libya

Seif al-Islam had been held in Zintan since November 2011, just days after his father was killed in a NATO-backed uprising against his decades-long rule. The Zintan militia, which opposes Libya's UN-backed government of National Accord, had refused to hand him over to authorities despite several legal cases.

Chicago, IL

