Fundamentalist preacher raped many girls

8 hrs ago Read more: Dear Kitty

A 54-year-old pastor on Curacao must go to prison for 18 years, as far as the Public Prosecutor's Office is concerned. He will also not be able to lead a church for 20 years.

Chicago, IL

