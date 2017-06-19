France puts Equatorial Guinea vice pr...

France puts Equatorial Guinea vice president on trial

France put the elusive son of Equatorial Guinea's president on trial Monday for spending and investing tens of millions of dollars in France with funds allegedly stemming from corruption, embezzlement and extortion in his country. Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, who was named vice president of Equatorial Guinea by his father after the French judicial noose tightened around him, has claimed he has immunity from prosecution and didn't appear before the Paris court when his trial opened.

