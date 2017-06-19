First known two-headed porpoise was t...

First known two-headed porpoise was thrown back into sea - CNET

Fishermen in the North Sea did take photos of the dead conjoined porpoise trapped in a net, and now Dutch biologists have reached a few conclusions. Two-headed animals aren't so unusual to come across, especially in livestock or domesticated animals, but finding them in the ocean is indeed a rarity.

