Dutch scientists fete rare meteorite find
A picture taken Monday shows a scientist from science museum Naturalis in Leiden holding a meteorite type L6 chondrite, which came down on Jan. 11 in Broek in Waterland. Dutch scientists on Monday celebrated the discovery of only the sixth meteorite found in recent history in The Netherlands, which at 4.5-billion years old may hold clues to the birth of our solar system.
