Dutch National Archives, The Hague

The Russians were so sure of the outcome of the Tchaikovsky International Music Competition that they pre-selected the winner, a Georgian pianist named Lev Vlassenko. But, against all odds, a lanky, 23-year-old Texan, a brilliant pianist named Van Cliburn, swept the Muscovites off their feet, captured first prize, and captured the imagination of the world.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Jun 6
|yidfellas v USA
|11
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|8
|Package found at German finance ministry contai...
|Mar '17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote
|Mar '17
|Alien Touch
|1
|Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|2
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|Mar '17
|gigi l_amoroso
|4
