Dutch National Archives, The Hague

Dutch National Archives, The Hague

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Weekly Standard

The Russians were so sure of the outcome of the Tchaikovsky International Music Competition that they pre-selected the winner, a Georgian pianist named Lev Vlassenko. But, against all odds, a lanky, 23-year-old Texan, a brilliant pianist named Van Cliburn, swept the Muscovites off their feet, captured first prize, and captured the imagination of the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weekly Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Jun 6 yidfellas v USA 11
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 8
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar '17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar '17 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Stanley Cup
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,853 • Total comments across all topics: 281,625,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC