Dutch National Archives, The Hague

The Russians were so sure of the outcome of the Tchaikovsky International Music Competition that they pre-selected the winner, a Georgian pianist named Lev Vlassenko. But, against all odds, a lanky, 23-year-old Texan, a brilliant pianist named Van Cliburn, swept the Muscovites off their feet, captured first prize, and captured the imagination of the world.

