Dutch Edge Closer to New Coalition as...

Dutch Edge Closer to New Coalition as Zalm Named to Lead Talks

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Gerrit Zalm, chairman of ABN Amro Group NV, holds a glass of orange juice after opening trading at Amsterdam Stock Exchange on Nov. 20, 2015. The Netherlands took a step closer to a new coalition government after more than three months of talks as lawmakers named former Finance Minister Gerrit Zalm to oversee a round of formal discussions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Jun 17 indict Hannity 12
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 8
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar '17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar '17 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,923 • Total comments across all topics: 282,102,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC