Dutch councilman calls Israeli high schoolers 'murderers'
A Dutch Muslim city councilman blasted a group of Israeli high school students who were visiting the Dutch parliament, Yediot Ahronot reported. Abdoe Khoulani launched into a tirade against the 28-member student delegation of 16 year old students from the Hen School for Young Ambassadors, calling them "future Zionist terrorists, occupiers and those who murder children."
