Dutch coalition talks between 4 parti...

Dutch coalition talks between 4 parties fail again

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

THE HAGUE, Netherlands - An attempt to breathe new life into talks between four parties to a coalition government in the Netherlands has failed, with the veteran negotiator leading exploratory discussions saying a coalition is not possible. The announcement Monday evening by Herman Tjeenk Willink means that the Netherlands still has no immediate prospect of a new government nearly three months after March 15 parliamentary elections, and opens the possibility of a minority coalition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Jun 6 yidfellas v USA 11
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 8
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar '17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar '17 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,400 • Total comments across all topics: 281,720,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC