Dutch coalition talks between 4 parties fail again

THE HAGUE, Netherlands - An attempt to breathe new life into talks between four parties to a coalition government in the Netherlands has failed, with the veteran negotiator leading exploratory discussions saying a coalition is not possible. The announcement Monday evening by Herman Tjeenk Willink means that the Netherlands still has no immediate prospect of a new government nearly three months after March 15 parliamentary elections, and opens the possibility of a minority coalition.

