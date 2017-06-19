Dutch citizen sues former IDF Chief o...

Dutch citizen sues former IDF Chief of Staff

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

Civil proceedings have begun in the Netherlands against former IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz and the commander of Israel's Air Force, Amir Eshel, over the deaths in Gaza during 2014 Operation Protective Edge of six family members of a Dutch citizen, Haaretz reported Wednesday. According to the report, a preliminary notice of reliability was sent Tuesday to Amir Eshel and Gantz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Jun 17 indict Hannity 12
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 8
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar '17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar '17 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,887 • Total comments across all topics: 281,945,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC