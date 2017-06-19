Dutch citizen sues former IDF Chief of Staff
Civil proceedings have begun in the Netherlands against former IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz and the commander of Israel's Air Force, Amir Eshel, over the deaths in Gaza during 2014 Operation Protective Edge of six family members of a Dutch citizen, Haaretz reported Wednesday. According to the report, a preliminary notice of reliability was sent Tuesday to Amir Eshel and Gantz.
