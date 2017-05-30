Didi invited to UN meet in Hague
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to visit The Netherlands on an invitation from the United Nations later this month. She has been invited to deliver a lecture during the UN's Public Service Day celebrations that is scheduled to take place in The Hague on June 22 and 23. The West Bengal government's project on the girl child - Kanyashree - and other projects have already garnered international praise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|19 hr
|campus report
|8
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May 5
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|8
|Package found at German finance ministry contai...
|Mar '17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote
|Mar '17
|Alien Touch
|1
|Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|2
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|Mar '17
|gigi l_amoroso
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC