Didi invited to UN meet in Hague

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to visit The Netherlands on an invitation from the United Nations later this month. She has been invited to deliver a lecture during the UN's Public Service Day celebrations that is scheduled to take place in The Hague on June 22 and 23. The West Bengal government's project on the girl child - Kanyashree - and other projects have already garnered international praise.

