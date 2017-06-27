Cyberattack hits 17 APM shipping cont...

Cyberattack hits 17 APM shipping container terminals - Dutch broadcaster RTV

6 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Seventeen shipping container terminals run by APM Terminals have been hacked, including two in Rotterdam and 15 in other parts of the world, Dutch broadcaster RTV Rijnmond reported on Wednesday. APM's website was difficult to reach and phones at its headquarters in The Hague and offices in Rotterdam went unanswered.

Chicago, IL

