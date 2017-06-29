Court Rules In Favor Of Slovenia In Sea Border Dispute; Croatia Rejects Decision

A ship passes along the Croatian coast through Piran on June 27. A court at The Hague has ruled that Zagreb should grant neighboring Slovenia "uninterrupted access" to the high seas via the bay An international arbitration court has handed Slovenia a victory in its long-standing border dispute with Croatia, awarding it direct access to international waters in the Adriatic Sea in a decision Zagreb says it will not honor. The Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration on June 29 ruled that Slovenia should have "uninterrupted access" to the sea in the dispute over 13 square kilometers comprising the Bay of Piran and a stretch of mainly uninhabited territory.

