Constellium to Present New Aerospace Innovations at Paris Air Show

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, June 13, 2017 -- Constellium N.V. will present its wide range of aerospace solutions, including the latest innovations in its Airware technology, at the International Paris Air Show . Constellium will also reveal an interactive and immersive experience of its aerospace offerings with its new Virtual Reality module and 3-D app.

