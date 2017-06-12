Constellium to Present New Aerospace Innovations at Paris Air Show
AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, June 13, 2017 -- Constellium N.V. will present its wide range of aerospace solutions, including the latest innovations in its Airware technology, at the International Paris Air Show . Constellium will also reveal an interactive and immersive experience of its aerospace offerings with its new Virtual Reality module and 3-D app.
