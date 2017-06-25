.com | Morocco seeks drug suspect's extradition from Netherlands
Morocco has sought the extradition from The Netherlands of an alleged drug trafficker and summoned its envoy from The Hague to come home for consultations, the foreign ministry said on Saturday. The ministry did not identify the suspect, but a senior government official named him as Said Chaou, a former lawmaker who backs the independence of the Rif region hit by weeks of protests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Jun 17
|indict Hannity
|12
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|8
|Package found at German finance ministry contai...
|Mar '17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote
|Mar '17
|Alien Touch
|1
|Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|2
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|Mar '17
|gigi l_amoroso
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC