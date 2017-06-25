.com | Morocco seeks drug suspect's extradition from Netherlands

.com | Morocco seeks drug suspect's e...

Morocco has sought the extradition from The Netherlands of an alleged drug trafficker and summoned its envoy from The Hague to come home for consultations, the foreign ministry said on Saturday. The ministry did not identify the suspect, but a senior government official named him as Said Chaou, a former lawmaker who backs the independence of the Rif region hit by weeks of protests.

