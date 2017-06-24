Colombian rebels release kidnapped Du...

Colombian rebels release kidnapped Dutch journalists

THE HAGUE, Netherlands - The Netherlands' foreign ministry says that two Dutch journalists who were kidnapped earlier this week by leftist rebels in Colombia have been released unharmed. Foreign Minister Bert Koenders said in a statement early Saturday that Derk Bolt and Eugenio Follender "are doing relatively well under the circumstances."

