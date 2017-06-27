Collected Department Releases: 15th Anniversary of the Hague Code of...
The United States recognizes the Hague Code of Conduct against Ballistic Missiles Proliferation as an outstanding example of international cooperation and applauds the Code's 15 year record of promoting transparency and confidence building measures as well as generating a broad international predisposition against ballistic missile proliferation. Since it was launched in The Hague in 2002, subscription to the Code has grown to include 138 countries and has contributed significantly to international nonproliferation efforts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State Department.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|2 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|11
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|8
|Package found at German finance ministry contai...
|Mar '17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote
|Mar '17
|Alien Touch
|1
|Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|2
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|Mar '17
|gigi l_amoroso
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC