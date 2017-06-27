Collected Department Releases: 15th Anniversary of the Hague Code of...

Collected Department Releases: 15th A...

The United States recognizes the Hague Code of Conduct against Ballistic Missiles Proliferation as an outstanding example of international cooperation and applauds the Code's 15 year record of promoting transparency and confidence building measures as well as generating a broad international predisposition against ballistic missile proliferation. Since it was launched in The Hague in 2002, subscription to the Code has grown to include 138 countries and has contributed significantly to international nonproliferation efforts.

