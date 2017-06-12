China builds fighter hangars, fixed w...

China builds fighter hangars, fixed weapons positions in South China Sea, US says

Once facilities are complete, Beijing will have capacity for up to three regiments of fighters in the Spratly Islands, according to Pentagon report China was constructing 24 fighter-sized hangars, fixed-weapons positions and other military-related infrastructure on each of three major Chinese-occupied features in the disputed South China Sea as of late last year, the US Defence Department said on Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

