Cebu City, Netherlands tie up for climate mitigation plan

To improve water management and climate adaptation measures, the Cebu City Government has partnered with its sister-city Dutch City Haarlemmermeer and some universities in the Netherlands in introducing mitigation programs. Last June 10, the delegates from Cebu City led by Mayor Tomas Osmena met with Dutch experts to explore possibilities for future cooperation in water quality measuring with underwater drones, flood management, low-cost waste water treatment and plastic waste management.

