Brexit 'divorce' bill: What do we really owe Brussels?

Critics argue the UK has already paid its share to the EU, but leaving the bloc isn't as simple as just walking away During what became one of the more memorable moments of the otherwise forgettable election leaders' debates, Paul Nuttall ridiculed the UK's supposed Brexit "divorce bill". Ukip's former leader said that after making A 183bn in net contributions to the EU since 1973, London should pay nothing more.

