Blues Sign Youngster Markelo

Everton have completed the signing of Netherlands Under-18 international Nathangelo Markelo from Dutch second division side FC Volendam. The 18-year-old, who can play at centre-back, right-back or as a right wing-back, has penned a three-year deal with the Blues to the summer of 2020.

