Applause for Mamata

Applause for Mamata

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Telegraph

The Hague, June 23: Kanyashree Prakalpa, Mamata Banerjee's brainchild to prevent the marriage of underage girls from weaker sections, today received global recognition as an "innovative public service" supporting the implementation of the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. As the chief minister accepted the award and the auditorium at the Dutch administrative capital resonated with deafening applause, Mamata's wish of taking the local experiment to a global platform was fulfilled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Jun 17 indict Hannity 12
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 8
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar '17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar '17 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,999 • Total comments across all topics: 281,983,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC