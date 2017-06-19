Applause for Mamata
The Hague, June 23: Kanyashree Prakalpa, Mamata Banerjee's brainchild to prevent the marriage of underage girls from weaker sections, today received global recognition as an "innovative public service" supporting the implementation of the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. As the chief minister accepted the award and the auditorium at the Dutch administrative capital resonated with deafening applause, Mamata's wish of taking the local experiment to a global platform was fulfilled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Telegraph.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Jun 17
|indict Hannity
|12
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|8
|Package found at German finance ministry contai...
|Mar '17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote
|Mar '17
|Alien Touch
|1
|Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|2
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|Mar '17
|gigi l_amoroso
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC