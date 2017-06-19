Applause for Mamata

The Hague, June 23: Kanyashree Prakalpa, Mamata Banerjee's brainchild to prevent the marriage of underage girls from weaker sections, today received global recognition as an "innovative public service" supporting the implementation of the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. As the chief minister accepted the award and the auditorium at the Dutch administrative capital resonated with deafening applause, Mamata's wish of taking the local experiment to a global platform was fulfilled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Telegraph.