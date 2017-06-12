Appeal judges: ICC can prosecute rebel for rape, sex slavery

A Monday Feb. 10, 2014 file photo of Bosco Ntaganda awaiting the start of a hearing at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands. Bosco Ntaganda, an ethnic Tutsi from Rwanda, briefly took the stand Wednesday afternoon, June 14, 2017, at the start of weeks of questioning by his defense lawyer and cross-examination by prosecutors.

