Alejano, Trillanes file additional complaint vs Duterte
LAWMAKERS associated with the Magdalo Group filed on Tuesday, June 6, before the Hague-based International Criminal Court a supplemental complaint against President Rodrigo Duterte over his deadly war on drugs that has so far taken thousands of lives. Senator Antonio Trillanes III and Magdalo Partylist Representative Gary Alejano said their 45-page communication submitted before the Office of the Prosecutor of ICC "affirmed" and supplemented the communication earlier filed by lawyer Jude Sabio.
