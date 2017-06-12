The BIB editor writes: As announced beforehand, I was 'out of the office for reasons of pleasure' from Tuesday 16 May to Sunday 28 May inclusive, having planned a Continental trip to include the 15th International BA1 4hl Bluegrass Festival in south-west Germany, followed by two bluegrass events in the Netherlands: the mini-festival at De Parel van Zuilen in Utrecht, and the 20th European World of Bluegrass Festival at Voorthuizen. This ambitious plan came unstuck halfway through, and I had to miss the two Netherlands events.

