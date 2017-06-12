Abnormal chest radiograph in active u...

Abnormal chest radiograph in active uveitis often sarcoidosis

Most patients with active uveitis of unknown origin with abnormal chest radiographs have findings consistent with sarcoidosis, according to a study published in the June 1 issue of the Annals of the American Thoracic Society . Fahriye Groen, M.D., from the Erasmus Medical Center in Rotterdam, Netherlands, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cross-sectional study by reviewing all chest imaging for adults with new-onset uveitis of unknown origin .

Chicago, IL

