Abnormal chest radiograph in active uveitis often sarcoidosis

Most patients with active uveitis of unknown origin with abnormal chest radiographs have findings consistent with sarcoidosis, according to a study published in the June 1 issue of the Annals of the American Thoracic Society . Fahriye Groen, M.D., from the Erasmus Medical Center in Rotterdam, Netherlands, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cross-sectional study by reviewing all chest imaging for adults with new-onset uveitis of unknown origin .

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.